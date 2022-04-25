A driver who left a woman with serious head injuries after driving into her trolley, has been fined.

Nicola Wakeling, did not see the victim when she was pulling out of a parking bay at the Lemington branch of Asda in Newcastle on 15 August 2021.

The 50-year-old hit the victim's trolley, which resulted in her catapulting back and hitting her head as she fell to the ground.

The victim was taken to hospital, and needed treatment for a fractured skull and eye socket, as well as a bleed on the brain; all of which continue to impact her life.

In a statement, the woman said "The collision took my independence away from me. I used to be active, with an active social life helping friends and family.

"It's affected my mobility, I have to use a walking stick and I rely on family for things I used to take for granted."

Having initially pleaded not guilty, Wakeling who appeared at Newcastle Magistrates Court on 20 April, changed her plea and admitted a count of careless driving.

The court heard the defendant, a manager at Newcastle Gateshead Clinical Commissioning Group, was under stress when the incident occurred as she was helping role out the Covid-19 vaccine in Newcastle.

Niamh Reading, prosecuting at Newcastle Magistrates Court said, "The bay next to the victim's car was where the defendant's car was. As [the victim] continued to walk towards the car, the defendant, having not seen her, pulled out from her bay and struck the front of the trolley.

"It catapulted backwards into the car park, where [the victim] fell and struck the rear of her head, causing serious injuries. Those were a fractured skull, a bleed on the brain and a fractured eye socket. She spent five days in hospital as an inpatient."

The court heard how Wakeling was "devastated" at the injury she had caused.

Neil Connell, who was defending said "She had parked her car in a space adjacent to a fairly tight, sweeping bend, which other vehicles come around to exit the car park. She's aware these cars come across and she thinks, perhaps, her attention was more focused on looking to her left to see them and see if it's safe to come out.

He continued "She doesn't see [the victim]. She doesn't strike [the victim], she strikes the trolley, which is lower to the ground and harder to see. Unfortunately, the trolley struck [the victim] and causes her to fall backwards."

Wakeling of Limewood Grove in Gosforth, who had no previous convictions, was given a £375 fine and six penalty points. She was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a victim surcharge of £37.

The Deputy District Judge Andrew Teate said "It had been a momentary lapse of concentration, which had devastating consequences."

He added: "You're 50 years old and, when you went shopping that day, you had no reason to suspect that your life and [the victim's] life would change.

"Your life changed because of the consequences of your actions, which I know you deeply regret. [The victim's] life changed because of the consequences of your actions - pulling forward and striking her."