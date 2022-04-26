A 3-year-old boy has been seriously injured after a suspected hit and run in North Shields.

The child had been walking on Waterville Road around 5.45pm on Monday 26 April when he was reportedly hit by a white Ford Focus.

Emergency crews attended and the boy was taken to hospital with 'serious but non-life-threatening injuries'.

The driver of the Ford Focus left the scene without giving his details and before emergency services had arrived.

Police have since found the car and arrested a 50-year-old man on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He currently remains in police custody.

Officers are now appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch.

Investigating officer Inspector Dean Hood, from Northumbria Police Motor Patrol’s department, said: "This is a serious incident which has left a young boy in hospital with serious injuries.

"Our enquiries remain ongoing and we are trying to establish the full details of what has happened which is why we would ask anyone who was in the area at the time or who has dashcam footage, to get in touch.”