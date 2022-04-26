Play Brightcove video

Creating a 'pollination station' in your garden is easy, requires little maintenance, and is a real benefit to our wildlife.

Just a few simple steps is all it takes:

Find a patch you are happy to hand over to nature, anything from a plant pot to a lawn.

Rake over the soil to clear any grass to give new seeds a fighting chance

Scatter your selected seeds, you can mix the seeds with sand to help distribute them

Press down on the seeds to embed them in the ground - just stepping on them will do

You might want to protect the seeds from birds until the begin to grow

Sit back and let nature do its thing

Bee pollinating Credit: Tom Wright

Many insects feed on nectar, so flowering plants are vital for their survival.

Butterflies, moths, bees and more are not just a pretty sight - they are essential for life on our planet.

By buzzing about from flower to flower, they pollinate them, allowing new life to thrive.

Unfortunately a lack of flowers, particularly in manmade environments, is contributing to a decline in pollinator numbers.

Some flowers you may want to consider are native wildflowers, happy to thrive with little maintenance they are a colourful sight that can provide a variety of flowers over many months.

Wildflowers Credit: Gill Helps

Herbs are particularly popular with pollinators, and lavender attracts may types of insects.

Lavender Credit: Anne Hopper

Sunflowers are not just a striking addition to your garden, they also are a great food source for bees and butterflies.