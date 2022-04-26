A stalker from Scarborough whose lies caused large amounts of stress to his victim and her family has been jailed.

Timothy Philip Lee Millward pleaded guilty to stalking with the intent to cause alarm and distress, preventing the course of justice and unauthorised computer access, when he appeared at York Crown Court.

The court heard how Millward and the victim worked together at a Scarborough hotel, with the defendant quickly becoming obsessed.

Millward was said to have concocted a plan for a fake kidnap of the victim; something he intended to make it look like she was behind and was attempting to defraud people.

Having reported the victim as kidnapped to the police, and alleging he had received demands for cash, police launched an investigation.

North Yorkshire Police found the victim was safe, but arrested her following Millward's false kidnap allegations as early investigations found evidence indicating she was involved.

The victim denied any knowledge of the fabricated kidnapping plot.

During this time period the victim's family received malicious messages from an unknown social media account which, following forensic phone analysis, found Millward was behind the messages and not the victim.

The court on Friday 22 April heard how the 44-year-old defendant caused rifts within the victim's family following him hacking into her Instagram account, and taking family photos to set up fake accounts in her name. He then used it to send intimidating messages to them.

In her victim impact statement, the victim described the negative impact Millward's obsession and lies had caused. This included a downward spiral in her behaviour following her family receiving malicious messages.

She said she had never known anyone create so much pain without hurting her and it was the worst struggle she had had to overcome in her life.

A member of the victims family also spoke of the detrimental impact to them, saying the events had "drained the life out of the family".

Millward, of Redfield Way, Scarborough was sentenced to five years and 11 months incustody for his crimes.

Detective Constable Rachael Hughes, from Scarborough Criminal Investigation Department, said: “This was an incredibly complex and complicated case to unravel. The lengths Millward went to wreak havoc and cause such alarm and distress to the victim and her family were just unbelievable.

"He fabricated a false kidnap claim in an attempt to frame her for attempted fraud and went on to try and isolate her by destroying her family relationships. But unequivocal digital and DNA evidence put the phone, which was the source of all this misery, firmly in Millward’s hand."

She added: “I’d like to thank the victim and her family for being so brave and resolute throughout the investigation and court case.

"I hope the sentence handed to Millward is of some comfort to them and they can all go forward to more positive times. I’d also like to thank the officers involved for their thorough police work which enabled justice to prevail.

“Finally I hope this sends a clear message to those who cause so much damage to people’s lives through stalking and harassment – we will pursue you and no matter how complicated a story you try to weave, we will unpick it, find the truth and will put you before the courts.”