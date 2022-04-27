Officers have seized drugs and arrested two people suspected of being intoxicated behind the wheel of a car in Newcastle.

Northumbria Police received multiple calls from members of the public who had spotted two people 'seemingly unconscious' in the front seats of a parked car in Fenham just before 8.30am Monday 25 April.

The force said when responders arrived at the scene, on Fowberry Crescent, one of the car's occupants allegedly punched a paramedic, and an officer was spat at.

A man, aged 28, was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and a woman, aged 31, was arrested on suspicion of attempting to drive whilst being unfit through either alcohol or drugs. They have since been released under investigation.

After the pair were taken into custody, searches of the car revealed a number of packets of a white powder in the vehicle.

Detective Inspector Aaron Nichol said he hoped the response to the incident would serve as a warning to others.

"Understandably, members of the public were concerned when they saw what they thought was an unresponsive man and woman behind the wheel of a car, and we are thankful to those who got in touch and reported this to us," he said.

"We have seized a quantity of drugs and an investigation into the circumstances of the incident remains ongoing.

"We are clear in our message that anyone found to be under the influence of drink of drugs behind the wheel of a car will be dealt with robustly as these are dangerous actions which can put the public at risk and cause serious harm.

"I hope our message is also clear that we will not tolerate the use of violence or any kind of abuse towards our officers or emergency service workers.”