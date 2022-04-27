Fans of Ed Sheeran in Sunderland have been left disappointed after the star cancelled one of his Sunderland shows.

The BRIT Award winner was due to play at the Stadium of Light for three of his tour dates on Thursday 2 June, Friday 3 June and Saturday 4 June, but has cancelled the first performance.

His team say it is due to 'an unforeseen scheduling conflict' and fans have been offered admission for one of the other shows on Wearside.

The star will still play two shows at the Stadium of Light.

An email sent to ticket holders read: "Due to an unforeseen scheduling conflict, Ed Sheeran's Sunderland, Stadium of Light show on Thursday 2 June is unable to take place.

"The Friday and Saturday shows will continue to take place as scheduled and ticket holders for the Thursday show will be accommodated at one of those alternative shows."

The same weekend, Sheeran will be performing at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations on Sunday 5 June – the last day of the four-day bank holiday weekend marking the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.