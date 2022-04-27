A man in his 20s has suffered serious injuries after an early morning incident in Middlesbrough.

Police were called to the Cass House Road area of Hemlington after reports that a man had 'collided with a vehicle' which had then left the scene.

A man in his 20s suffered serious injuries - including suspected stab wounds.

Officers are now asking the public for any CCTV or dashcam footage as they try and find out what happened.

They think two cars that may have been involved are a silver Ford Focus and a black Lexus.

On Tuesday night officers were also called to Hemlington from around 11.30pm to reports of disturbances and antisocial behaviour.

A helicopter from the National Police Air Service was involved in helping with the situation on the ground.