Video from SwiftSoc, University of York

A group of Taylor Swift mega-fans from York could not believe their luck after receiving a surprise parcel from the US pop star.

The members of the University of York's SwiftSoc got the parcel - filled with new merchandise such as hoodies and party supplies from the 'I’m feeling 2022 Graduation Collection' - when they got back from their Easter break.

SwiftSoc member Hannah Desmond said: "I cried when we first got the message, it was incredible.

"It was our goal to get noticed by Taylor but I don't think any of us thought that it would actually happen."

The parcel arrived a month after the society president, Lauryn, received a "mysterious message" from Taylor's management team, Taylor Nation.

It read: "Hi Lauryn. We love what you're doing at your school to support Taylor. Can tell you how many Swifties are members of your society and how many graduating seniors are involved."

Taylor Swift sent the York fans a parcel filled with 10kg of her merchandise Credit: SwiftSoc, University of York

Hannah added: "We waited until we could open the box together as a committee after Easter and it's been so hard keeping it a secret.

"The box was 10kg, it was quite hefty and was filled with merch and came from Taylor HQ in California."

They opened the parcel to find it packed with a variety of merchandise, gifts and a message from the Wildest Dreams singer that read:

“Hey University of York Swift Society, sending over some ’22 merch as a thank you for all your support and also sending a big hug! Love, Taylor."

University of York's SwiftSoc was the first of its kind to be set up in 2015 Credit: SwiftSoc, University of York

SwiftSoc believe that Taylor's management team discovered them through their TikTok video that went viral with 111.1K views.

University of York's SwiftSoc was the first of its kind to be set up in 2015. Since then, around 40 other UK universities have set up their own Taylor Swift societies.

The society holds a wide range of events such as Taylor Swift club nights and listening parties.

The party supplies from the 'I’m feeling 2022 Graduation Collection' will be used for an end of year formal party.

Taylor Swift patches and tassel charms from the 'I’m feeling 2022 Graduation Collection' will be used for an end of year formal party. Credit: SwiftSoc, University of York

Hannah said: "We’ll be drinking out of paper cups given to us by Taylor!

"We’re also going to split some of the smaller things like party tassels and patches for graduation caps up into party bags for everyone."