York has topped a list of best places to live for hybrid workers, as more people choose to divide their time between their home and office.

Fast broadband speeds, large areas of green space, low crime rates and a close proximity to major work hub Leeds have helped the city gain the accolade.

Harrogate and Darlington also made the top 10 in the Uswitch Hybrid Working Index, which ranks the UK’s biggest towns and cities on eight metrics, including air quality, schools and GPs per 1,000 people.

Before the pandemic, only one in ten people (11%) divided their week between home and work, but this has now doubled (22%), and workers expect this to rise further over the next six months.

The proportion of people solely working from their workplace has fallen from three quarters (76%) to just over half (56%) of workers.

Darlington came seventh in the list for hybrid workers. Credit: ITV News Tyne Tees

Top 10 places for hybrid working, according to Uswitch.com

1. York

2. Edinburgh

3. Belfast

4. Redditch

5. Harrogate

6. Bristol

7. Darlington

8. St. Helens

9. Bath and North East Somerset

10. Exeter