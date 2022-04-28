A man who attacked someone with a glass bottle and spat in a police officer's face, has been jailed.

Robert Stowar of Church Way, North Shields, admitted assaulting a man on Heaton Hall Road, Byker in August 2021.

Witnesses saw the 24 year old chasing the victim down the street before hitting the victim over the head with the glass bottle and using the shards to stab him in the head.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

This attack took place on 9 February outside a busy pub in broad daylight, resulting in Northumbria Police receiving a number of calls from onlookers.

Officers arrived at the scene within minutes, and Stowar was taken into custody. Whilst there he shouted abuse at staff, blocked his cell toilet with loo roll and spat in an officer's face.

Appearing in Newcastle Crown Court, on Friday 22 April Stowar pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding and assault by. beating an emergency worker.

Stowar has been sentenced to 22 months behind bars.

PC Andrew Devlin, the officer in charge of the case, said: “I am pleased Stowar has been jailed as this was a vicious assault in broad daylight, in front of a busy pub.

"Stowar didn’t care who saw this outburst and the volume of 999 calls we received as a result of his behaviour show just how shocking his actions were."

He continued: "We know that following an altercation, Stowar chased his victim down the street and used a bottle as a weapon, even when his victim was physically injured and trying to get away. Violence this like has no place on our streets and we are pleased that the victim has made a full recovery.

"Our stance on serious violence is clear – it is completely unacceptable and anyone found to be involved will be found, brought before the courts and prosecuted.”