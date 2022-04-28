The Head Coach of Newcastle United's Women's team says she hopes their match on Sunday, the first time the team has ever played at St James' Park, can help inspire the next generation of female footballers.

Head Coach Becky Langley told ITV News Tyne Tees her players can act as role models for younger, female, football fans attending the historic game.

Becky said: "There will be so many young girls that can watch this game and think 'that can be me', and for some of the players here, some of the older ones, and myself growing up playing football that wasn't really an option.

"Going professional and playing somewhere like St James' Park.

"We're really proud and hopefully it's giving more visibility to women's football but also providing some really good role models."

Becky Langley has urged her side to enjoy the experience of playing against Alnwick Town at St James' Park. Credit: ITV News Tyne Tees

For many of her side, playing at the home of Newcastle United is a dream come true.

Becky added: "It'll be my first time coaching at St James' Park and it'll be the same for a lot of the players.

"They're really excited and it's girls that are really proud to wear that black and white shirt, playing at the ground where every Saturday they've gone to watch the men's team, so it's going to be a really special occasion."

The team are hoping for a big crowd to roar them on at St James' Park against Alnwick because there is still a chance of promotion.

The match at St James' Park is a must win for Newcastle United Women if they're to clinch promotion. Credit: ITV News Tyne Tees

Newcastle women need Liverpool Feds to lose this weekend.

They then have to beat Alnwick on Sunday and then win their remaining game. If they do, they'll be promoted as champions.

Captain Brooke Cochrane said: "Sunday's game is a cup final for us really. Every game that we've got left is a cup final and our league is really competitive, it's quite aggressive and anyone can turn anyone over on the day.

"On Sunday we need to turn up, we need to be the fighters and I think we'll show everyone just how much heart and desire we've got and show we were are at the top of the league and why we're fighting for promotion."

Newcastle United Women will face Alnwick Town Ladies at St. James' Park on Sunday, with kick-off at 2pm.