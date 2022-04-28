Forget action figures, an entire Star Wars display that was on show in one of Teesside's most iconic toy shops is going under the hammer.

The Return of the Jedi diorama is one of only a handful made by Palitoy around 1982 and features action figures and toys from the film.

Its former home was the Romer Parrish Toy Shop in Middlesbrough, which is currently being recreated as part of the 1950s Town exhibit at Beamish.

It has a pre-sale estimate of £5,000 - £10,000 and will go under the hammer at Vectis Toy Auctions in Thornaby on Thursday (28 April).

Nick Dykes, TV & Film Specialist for Vectis Auctions said “This is unique opportunity to acquire something of not only Star Wars history but what is also social history.

"These large toy displays are fondly remembered by so many children, bringing back so many memories.

"The local connection to the auction house is the cherry on the top really of a superb story”.