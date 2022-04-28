Urgent appeal after dangerous and harmful drugs are stolen from Durham vets

Durham Police are appealing for information after a safe containing potentially dangerous medication was taken from a vets overnight.

Staff from Vets 4 Pets on Prior Road in Durham found the safe missing when they opened the practice on Wednesday morning (27 April).

The safe contained drugs such as injectable Diazepam, Methadone, Ketamine and Pentoject, which can be toxic if used by humans.

Durham Police said: "We are warning people that taking medications which are not prescribed for them and are not intended for human use, can have a significant and serious effect on their health and they should seek medical help immediately."

An investigation is underway but officers are urging anyone with information to call 101 or 999 in an emergency.