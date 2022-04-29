A drunk driver who killed his ‘gentle giant’ passenger after hurtling into a brick wall has been jailed.

Christopher Brown, 29, lost control of his blue Subaru Impreza before colliding with a brick wall on Woodside Lane in Ryton on August 7 2020.

Brown was under the influence, and his driving resulted in the death of 28-year-old Callum Gray, who was riding in the front passenger seat.

Following the collision, an investigation was launched resulting in the arrest and subsequent charge of Brown.

On 4 March 2022, Brown appeared at Newcastle Crown Court where he pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving whilst over the prescribed limit for alcohol and on Thursday 28 April he was sentenced to three years and four months behind bars.

Christopher Brown has been sentenced to three years and four months behind bars. Credit: Northumbria Police

Sergeant John Sanderson, of Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols department, hopes the incident sends a strong message to motorists.

"Our thoughts remain with Callum’s family as they continue to grieve their heart-breaking loss," he said.

"This is yet another painful example of how drinking and driving can have devastating consequences for all involved.

"Motorists need to understand the dangers and risks getting behind the wheel poses and the importance of staying focused, sober and within the speed limit.

"Our roads have laws to protect road users and the public and Brown will now have to live with the consequences of breaking those laws."

Callum Gray's family are "devastated by his loss". Credit: Northumbria Police

In a tribute by his family, Callum was described as a “gentle giant” who was loved by everyone he knew."

They said: “Callum was a really popular lad who everyone knew and loved.

"He was a gentle giant and a really great friend to everyone, and we are absolutely devastated by his loss."

Brown, of Castle Lea, Prudhoe, has also been banned from driving for 4 years and 8 months.