Cleveland Police have arrested five people after a man was in a collision with a vehicle in Middlesbrough.

The incident happened at 6:30am on Wednesday 27 April near Cass House Road in Hemlington.

A man in his 20s sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Three men, aged 17, 19 and 32, and two women, aged 27 and 31, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Police believe two cars may have been involved; they are thought to be a silver Ford Focus and a black Lexus.

Officers are appealing for witnesses who saw these vehicles in the Hemlington area around the time of the incident.

Superintendent Rachel Stockdale from Cleveland Police said: “We know that some people may feel unnerved by the incident in Hemlington earlier this week but we’d like to reassure residents that we do have officers patrolling in the area who can be approached and spoken with should you have information or concerns that you wish to raise.

“We will continue with our proactivity under Operation Fortress and we will have an increased presence over the coming weekend.”

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident, and have urged anyone who may have CCTV or dash cam footage to get in touch by calling 101.