A lorry driver has been arrested following a road accident in Darlington on Friday (29 April) morning.

The incident involving the lorry happened on Woodland Road, near the junction with Hollyhurst Road, and took place just before 10.10am.

Durham Constabulary are at the scene, which is close to Darlington Memorial Hospital, and have closed the road in both directions.

Police say the road will be shut for several hours as emergency services and investigators work at the scene.

The lorry driver arrested in connection to the accident remains in police custody.

The North East Ambulance Service told ITV Tyne Tees that one rapid response vehicle was deployed to the incident.