Skip to content

Lorry driver arrested in connection to road accident near hospital in Darlington

A lorry driver has been arrested following a collision on Woodland Road in Darlington Credit: Google Maps (From 2021)

A lorry driver has been arrested following a road accident in Darlington on Friday (29 April) morning.

The incident involving the lorry happened on Woodland Road, near the junction with Hollyhurst Road, and took place just before 10.10am.

Durham Constabulary are at the scene, which is close to Darlington Memorial Hospital, and have closed the road in both directions.

Police say the road will be shut for several hours as emergency services and investigators work at the scene.

The lorry driver arrested in connection to the accident remains in police custody.

The North East Ambulance Service told ITV Tyne Tees that one rapid response vehicle was deployed to the incident.

Cyclist left in coma after crash sets sight on Paralympics
'Despicable' driver jailed after ploughing stolen car over flyover onto A1 below
Motorcyclist dies from injuries following Sunderland crash