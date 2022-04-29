A man was left needing surgery on his hand following an alleged axe attack in Newcastle.

Shortly after 9.45pm on Wednesday (27 April), officers were called to Surrey Place in Elswick, to a report of an assault.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a man in his 20s who had suffered a serious hand injury.

It was reported the victim was walking to his car when he got into an argument with a stranger, who pulled an axe from his rucksack and assaulted him.

He suffered a deep cut to his hand which required hospital treatment.

The offender is described as a white male, approximately 5’10 of skinny build with short dark hair and who was wearing a hooded top.

An investigation is ongoing into the incident and police are now appealing for anybody who witnessed anything suspicious in that area last night to come forward.