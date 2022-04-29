A Northumberland councillor has raised concerns over the effect of unsightly scaffolding, on businesses, after it was put up following Storm Arwen.

The scaffolding was put up to help repair a number of buildings on Front Street in Prudhoe - but is still there five months later.

Councillor Gordon Stewart, who represents Prudhoe South on Northumberland County Council, is concerned that the structure could be impacting trade for local businesses.

He said: "Front Street is usually very vibrant, but this scaffolding has been up for months.

"I am concerned it will be hurting the businesses in the area.

"I would encourage people to continue to shop local and would remind them that all the businesses affected remain open."

It is understood that there have been delays in appointing a contractor to carry out the work, although some emergency repairs have already been carried out.

Councillor Stewart added: "I understand the businesses are concerned by the amount of time it has taken.

"I have asked for a further update on the scaffolding and I have been advised that a contractor has not yet been appointed.

"I will continue to chase this matter to ensure that the work is carried out as soon as possible."

The scaffolding covers a number of businesses, including Reflections hairdressers and Wor Local micropub.

A spokesman for the Co-op group, which owns the buildings, said: "The Co-op has been in contact with its insurers in order to ensure damage caused during the extreme weather is repaired as quickly as possible."