The incredible story of local legend Hannah Hauxwell is the highlight of a free exhibition at a County Durham castle this weekend.

Known as the 'Daughter of the Dales', Hannah was famous for her solitary life as a farmer in Baldersdale without electricity or running water.

She became a big name in the 1970s when an ITV documentary called 'Too Long A Winter' followed her rural lifestyle.

Open exclusively for this weekend only, the exhibition held at Brancepeth Castle showcases photographs, letters and personal papers, capturing the life and times of the farmer who died aged 91 in 2018.

'The Life and Times of Hannah Hauxwell' will be on show in the Constable Tower and also officially opens the archive room which was delayed due to the pandemic.

The exhibition features loaned works from Middleton-in-Teesdale's Fitzhugh Library.

A spokesperson from the castle says, "After her death, her estate gifted many family papers to the Fitzhugh Library and this exhibition comes to us with their kind permission.

"It's a rare opportunity to view this unique collection of Hannah's personal effects including letters, photos, farm receipts, cards and other items that span four generations of the Hauxwell family."