Woman released under investigation after fire at Middlesbrough care home

A woman has been released under investigation after being arrested in connection with a fire at a Middlesbrough care home.

Cleveland Police were called by the fire service to Victoria House Care Centre on Park Road North shortly after 1am yesterday (Friday 29 April).

Crews from Cleveland Fire Brigade were dealing with a fire on the ground floor.

30 residents were evacuated to safety and six were hospitalised.

These residents have now been discharged after treatment for smoke inhalation.

A 44-year-old woman arrested in connection with the fire was interviewed and released under investigation while inquiries continue.

Richard Keys, director of the care provider, said the efforts of his staff should be highly commended.

He said: "From the information we believe a fire started in a resident's room on the ground floor 10 bed unit causing damage to two adjoining bedrooms. The company emergency procedures were enacted, and we are currently working with the fire service and police."

Mr Keys said three of the home's four units remain operational with some residents rehoused at a sister care home nearby.