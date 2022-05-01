Three local community groups have come together to create an eco art trail all around a North Yorkshire seaside town.

It is all about encouraging people to think about the problems that come with single use plastics and the impact they can have on our planet and oceans.

The artworks are made from rubbish that has been found on the beach and will be spread along the streets of Saltburn as part of the town's Community Carnival.

A collaboration between The Cut Back, MOOGA and Saltburn Community Response has driven weekly community workshops to create the pieces from waste materials.

The map of the eco trail around Saltburn. Credit: Saltburn Community Response

Alongside the eco trail, huge panels of art will run around Emmanuel Church on Windsor Road. Called 'The WrapIT Community Challenge', the project involved the whole town getting together to craft 450 metres of hand stitched panels.

The installation will be on view to the public from 1 May until 5 June 2022.

Cat O'Neil, Director of Saltburn Community Response, says, "Organisations in Saltburn have come together to celebrate and raise awareness of an important issue for our town; our beloved sea.

"We wanted everyone to get involved, so the crafters and The Cut Back have been busy making through the last few months to create pieces of recycled art, bringing people together after spending so long apart."