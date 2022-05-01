Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision in which a man tragically died.

It involved a lorry and a man and happened shortly before 10.10am on Friday 29 April on Woodland Road in Darlington.

Sadly, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the lorry was arrested in connection with the incident and has been released under investigation.

The road was closed for several hours to allow collision investigators to work at the scene.

Out of respect for all those involved, we kindly request people do not speculate about the circumstances of the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any dashcam footage is asked to call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident reference 94 of April 29.