Super Sunday came to St James' Park on Sunday as Newcastle United's Women's team took on Alnwick Town's Ladies team in the first ever fixture at the stadium.

Some 22,134 attended the game, which Newcastle won four nil, with goals from Katie Barker, Brooke Cochrane, Georgia Gibson and Bethany Guy.

Attending the game, one youngster supporting Newcastle said: " We’re going to go and watch the Newcastle Ladies play at St James’ Park for the first time."

Another said: "It’s amazing and exciting for the club to finally get them playing here."

A girl said: "I’ve never seen girl’s football before, so it’s my first time, but I’ve watched men football so it’s a new thing for us."

A large banner stating "Howay the Lasses" was held up in the Gallowgate End and owners Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi were joined by the men's team manager, Eddie Howe.

Ghodoussi tweeted "Incredible turnout" with a picture of the crowd.

The match was marked with a special programme for the game.

Parents attending the match said it was important for women's football, with one man saying "I think it’s brilliant for women’s football. Excellent for it to be on the big stage" and a mother saying "I think it’s absolutely fantastic and I hope they have many more games".