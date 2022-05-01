Smoke seen across South Tyneside as former factory goes up in flames

Play Brightcove video

Credit: Michael Bailey/@jollybeggars

Smoke is billowing across the sky in South Tyneside as a fire breaks out in Hebburn.

Fire crews were called to the blaze on Argyle Street at 10:53am this morning (1 May).

Five pumping appliances and 26 firefighters are on scene at the derelict factory.

The fire service says it believes no one was inside the site at the time, and they currently do not require any further assistance.

Smoke from the fire seen from Howdon. Credit: Duncan Poole

Tyne and Wear Fire Service is advising local residents to keep windows and doors shut while smoke continues to rise.