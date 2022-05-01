People have been paying tribute to a former footballer who died in a Yarm restaurant.

Neil Campbell from Middlesbrough became unwell while out for a meal on the high street on Saturday night (30 April).

An ambulance was called to the incident just after 7pm. However, despite paramedics' efforts, he died a short time later.

The 45-year-old had spells at Doncaster Rovers, York City and Barrow AFC.

He has been described as a "brilliant teammate" with "a great sense of humour".

The restaurant was evacuated while ambulance crews tried to save his life.

A North East Ambulance spokesperson said: "We were called to a medical incident in Yarm High Street at 7.13pm last night. We dispatched the Medicar, a rapid response paramedic, a clinical manager, an ambulance crew, and a doctor."

Cleveland Police says, "We were contacted by ambulance service colleagues just before 8.10pm last night while they were treating a man who had become seriously unwell while out for a meal in Yarm.

"Officers attended and very sadly the man - who was in his 40s - was pronounced deceased shortly afterwards.

The spokesperson added, "All our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this difficult time."