Trolley jammed between Metro carriages halts service in North Tyneside

Tyne and Wear Metro services were halted for hours last night (30 April) because of "criminal damage" on the network.

The route between Four Lane Ends and Tynemouth was closed after a shopping trolley jammed two carriages.

At 11:08pm, the service Tweeted: "Service will be suspended between Four Lane Ends and Tynemouth for the rest of the night. This is due to an obstruction on the overhead lines due to criminal damage. Customers are advised to find alternative transport in the affected area. We apologise for the inconvenience."

It comes as extra police, council and metro staff patrols were added to stations in the North Tyneside area this weekend to tackle an expected spike in anti-social behaviour.