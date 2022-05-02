A Middlesbrough fan has been banned from the Riverside Stadium for life after allegedly encouraging his son to pitch invade.

The club says a child ran onto the pitch during Saturday's clash with Stoke City at home.

They allege the man filmed the incident before subjecting staff to "abusive and threatening behaviour" when he was asked to leave.

They are urging the police to take further action.

"Entering the pitch while the game is in progress will not be tolerated. Abusive and threatening behaviour to our staff will not be tolerated," the club wrote in a statement.

"To enter the pitch at any time is a criminal offence as is abusive and threatening behaviour."

According to Middlesbrough FC, four further incursions took place by children after the game.

They say all involved have been identified and their parents also face banning orders.

Middlesbrough ultimately beat Stoke 3-1, and they remain in seventh place - just outside play-off positions.

ITV Tyne Tees has contacted Cleveland Police for further information.