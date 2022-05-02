Hebburn Town finally celebrate historic FA Vase Wembley win following lockdown

Hebburn Town FC has finally been able to properly celebrate winning the FA Vase last year.

After beating Consett in the final at Wembley in May 2021, the club and its supporters were unable to collectively enjoy the greatest night in their history due to Covid restrictions.

But on Monday 2 May - the eve of the occasion's anniversary - thousands gathered to do just that.

Music was played, photos were taken, food and drink was enjoyed and children went on fairground rides. Mayoress of South Tyneside, Cllr Pat Hay was among those who gave a speech.

"We've created the event to celebrate the fantastic achievements of the full club and wider community over the past 18 months, during a period where everyone has encountered the global pandemic but still managed to support each other in many ways," a club spokesperson said.

"In addition to this, the club gained some fantastic success last year and created history in winning the Buildbase FA Vase Final at Wembley and secured promotion to the Pitching In Northern Premier League East Division at a time when we couldn't really celebrate collectively, and we believe this event is a great opportunity to do so."

Flashback to the proud day:

Consett twice took the lead, but on both occasions Hebburn pegged them back within a couple of minutes.

Hebburn Substitute Oliver Martin proved to be the match winner. His late goal clinched a 3-2 win for the South Tyneside Team.

"Other than me marriage day and the birth of me two wonderful children, it's the best day of me life," said Frank Bell, Consett AFC Chairman.