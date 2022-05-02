Boris Johnson says the cost of living crisis should not hurt his party at the polls ahead of upcoming local elections, arguing that his government is not to blame for high costs.

While on a visit to a nuclear power station in Hartlepool, the Prime Minister said increased energy prices in the UK are the result of global supply issues, and blamed historic underinvestment for the country's vulnerability to international trends.

"It's crucial that the Government fixes our energy supply issues," he said.

"The energy spike is a global phenomenon but what we haven't had is the national solutions that the country can deliver, and that the people of this country deserve."

Boris Johnson distances his government from energy supply issues

Play Brightcove video

He continued: "We're looking at 1960s technology - this stuff is as old as I am - but what we want to make sure we do is that we modernise and build a reactor a year, not a reactor a decade," he continued.

"Look at Switzerland, look at France, where the inflationary pressures are lower because they have their own dependable sources of clean, low carbon energy.

"It was the Labour Party in 1997 that said there was no future, or no business case for nuclear power in this country. That was the disaster."

This comes as Labour politicians accuse the Government of failing to address the crisis.

A survey of over 500 charities by the Charities Aid Foundation given to ITV News shows 80% are concerned about covering even basic utility costs, with 35% now fearing they won't survive.

Labour leader Keir Starmer has accused the Government of having its "head in the sand over the cost of living crisis".

Speaking with ITV Tyne Tees, MP for Tynemouth Alan Campbell referred to the crisis as the "Tory cost of living crisis" and said he is "quietly confident that... people will come home to Labour" at the upcoming local elections.

Also in the interview, Mr Johnson pointed to "cutting edge investments" in clean technology projects in the North East to defend his government's record on energy.

"You're seeing massive investment in cutting edge technology in the north east"