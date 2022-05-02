Thousands of worshippers have gathered in a Newcastle park to celebrate Eid.

To mark the end of Ramadan, a month of fasting and prayer, Muslims from across the city met in Fenham for prayer, food and activities.

The event also marked a return to normality after celebrations were scaled back over the past two years due to Covid.

"The whole point of Eid is to celebrate together with other fellow Muslim brothers and sisters,” said Aisha Abdul Hadi, who was present.

"[It's] absolutely, really important, especially for the children, for people who missed that community element and spirit, which is what it really means to be a Muslim."

Aisha and Iman Abdul Basith Mohammad explain the significance of the day.

During Ramadan (the ninth month in the Islamic calendar) many Muslims do not consume food and drink during daylight.

It is common for Muslims to donate more money to charity during Ramadan and devote themselves to prayer and studying the Quran.

Monday 2 May's event in Newcastle was organised by the Newcastle Central Mosque. Imam Mohammad led the prayers and explained the significance of the day to ITV News Tyne Tees.

"This is very important because it is a kind of hope and sign that God has accepted our worship and our charities," he said.

"It’s really important to see people from different backgrounds, different cultures. We have 36 nationalities here today.

"Everybody’s standing next to each other, feet to feet, shoulder to shoulder.”