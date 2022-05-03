Police in Sunderland have made an arrest over a video allegedly showing a man urinating on a statue outside the city's football ground.

Northumbria Police said it was made aware on Monday, 2 May, of a 'video circulating' which appeared to show a man defacing the memorial to legend Ben Stokoe, outside the Stadium of Light.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We are aware of a video circulating on social media which appears to show a man urinating on a memorial outside the Stadium of Light in Sunderland.

“This type of behaviour is totally unacceptable and a full investigation has been launched into the incident.

“A 21-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct and remains in police custody at this time.

“We recognise that incidents of this nature can cause anger and frustration within our communities. We would ask everyone to please respect the ongoing investigation and refrain from anything that could jeopardise these live enquiries.”