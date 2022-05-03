A man who killed a Sunderland grandmother in a frenzied knife attack had been under NHS psychiatric care and stopped taking his medication one week before, an inquest has heard.

Ethan Mountain was wearing a horror mask when he fatally stabbed 62-year-old Joan Hoggett multiple times in the One Stop Shop where she worked, in Sea Road, Fulwell, in 2018.

Mountain, who was 19 at the time, ran from the scene, leaving a bag of weapons behind, and was later arrested after his friend called police to tell them that Mountain had confessed to the killing.

He was initially charged with murder, but later admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility, and was sentenced to an indefinite detention order in 2019.

An inquest at Sunderland Coroner’s Court on Tuesday 3 May heard Mountain had been under psychiatric care from 2017.

Giving evidence, Dr Tibor Kovacs, of the Cumbria Northumberland Tyne & Wear NHS Trust, detailed how Mountain suffered a psychotic episode in July 2017.

He said he was initially treated voluntarily but was sectioned later that month.

The court heard he was discharged in August 2017 by a Mental Health Tribunal team - against the advice of clinicians.

He was monitored by mental health professionals but he reduced his medication in 2018, and was last seen in March that year.

The coroner was told Mountain then disengaged with the mental health team. A week before Mountain attacked Mrs Hoggett in September, he had stopped his medication all together.

Ethan Mountain was sentenced to an indefinite detention order in 2019 Credit: Northumbria Police

Also giving evidence at the inquest was Detective Constable Kimberley Carr, from Northumbria Police.

Often in tears, she told how CCTV showed that Mountain had been to the One Stop Shop on 4 September 2018, the day before the attack, and was refused the sale of cigarettes.

She said he had returned the following evening armed with a hold-all of knives, including a samurai sword and machete, and carried out the brutal attack.

Following the killing, detectives visited Mountain’s home where his mother told officers that she had hidden knives from her son and checked on the weapons every time he left the house.

'She had worked hard all her life'

Paying tribute to the much-loved grandmother at the inquest, Mrs Hoggett's daughter, Michelle Young, described her as an intelligent woman who was loved by her family and friends.

She said: “My mam was shy and reserved a lot of the time. She was also a very smartly dressed lady. I loved her neat handwriting. She had worked hard all her life.“

Michelle added: “She had had to look after her younger siblings when she was a child and then she had two children herself but always helped others and cared for people.”

The inquest continues.