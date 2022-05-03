A teenager accused of preparing to commit acts of terror went on a "reconnaissance" trip to survey a possible target, a court has heard.

Luke Skelton, who is 18 and from Washington, Tyne and Wear, took pictures of the Forth Banks police station in Newcastle city centre - one of the biggest stations in the city.

It was one of three police stations in the area allegedly being considered.

Skelton is on trial at Teesside Crown Court where he denies a charge of engaging in conduct in preparation of Terrorist Acts.

Nicholas de la Poer QC, prosecuting, said: "Why would an 18 year old travel nearly 10 miles from his home in Washington to take photos of a police station located in Newcastle city centre?

"It is the prosecution's case that Luke Skelton was carrying out hostile reconnaissance."

The court also heard that Skelton had researched explosive ingredients and started writing a "final note" - intended to be read by others after something had happened.

He had also been referred to Prevent, the government's anti-radicalisation programme, but disengaged from the service.

The trial at Teesside Crown Court continues.