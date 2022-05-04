Four teenagers have been arrested following an attempted break-in at a Sunderland retail park which was put to a stop within six minutes.

At around 1.15am on Wednesday, police were called to Pallion Retail park in Sunderland where a group was reportedly seen trying to enter the B&M store.

Northumbria Police said a group was allegedly seen using a scooter and shopping trolley in an effort to access the shop.

The break in was foiled within six minutes, after witnesses called the police Credit: Northumbria Police

Three girls, all aged 13, and a 15-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary and remain in police custody.

Chief Inspector Nicola Wearing, of Northumbria Police, said: "This was absolutely mindless behaviour as a group of young people tried to break into a shop in the early hours of the morning.

"There is absolutely no place in our communities for thieves, and we are committed to using every single tactic at our disposal in order to bring swift and effective justice against anybody found to be causing misery to others."