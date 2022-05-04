Campaign leaflets have emerged appearing to show Conservative candidates distancing themselves from the "mistakes" made by colleagues in Westminster.

Voters will head to the polls on Thursday (May 4) to elect councillors in the 2022 Local Elections.

And Hartlepool Conservative candidates appear to have released leaflets which urge voters not to "punish local Conservatives".

The leaflet reads: "Please don't punish local Conservatives for the mistakes made in Westminster, we are local and proud of where we live, and like you, we want the best for Hartlepool."

The president of Hartlepool Conservative Association said it isn't the first time the local group has put something like this on their campaign leaflets.

Ray Martin-Wells said the message acknowledges errors have been made in Westminster, adding the statement appears on campaign material for all candidates.

He said: "We are coming out of a pandemic unlike anything we have seen before and the government has done a fantastic job of dealing with it, but during that time, there have been mistakes, on both sides of Westminster.

"Our message on the leaflet doesn't specifically say Conservatives. We are quite balanced in accepting that mistakes have been made on both sides.

"We want to remind local voters that this is not a popularity contest about whether you like Boris Johnson or Keir Starmer. It is a local election, for local people and local issues.

"These elections are employing local people as local councillors, dealing with everything from council tax, potholes and bin collections to dog fouling.

"This is not the first time we have put something like this on our campaign leaflets. The same message has been put on all Conservative candidates standing in the local elections."

The Conservative campaign has been contacted by ITV News Tyne Tees for comment.

A full list of candidates for the local elections in Hartlepool can be found here.