Man to appear in court over video allegedly showing man urinating on Stadium of Light statue

The memorial to legend Bob Stokoe was allegedly seen being defaced in a video online Credit: PA

A man is to appear in court over a social media video which allegedly showed someone urinating on a memorial to football legend Bob Stokoe outside of Sunderland's Stadium of Light.

Northumbria Police said Thomas Fleet, 21, of no fixed abode, had been charged with disorderly conduct and criminal damage.

He is due to appear before magistrates in South Tyneside on Wednesday, 4 May.

It follows the circulation of an online video which the force was made aware of on Monday.

