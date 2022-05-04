The hunt is on for Middlesbrough's first town crier ahead of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations next month.

The role will see the successful applicant make their debut at the Jubilee Celebrations, which start in the town on Thursday 2 June.

Only residents of the Tees Valley can apply for the position, and will be required to be involved in events across the Jubilee weekend, including making a royal proclamation.

To apply for the job, people are being asked to record themselves saying the paragraph below.

Middlesbrough Town Council is urging people to be creative and show their personality.

This can include dressing up, singing or even rapping the words.

What candidates will need to say, sing or rap:

Oyez (pronounced oh-yay), oyez, oyezToday in Middlesbrough and throughout the Tees ValleyLet it be known in proclaiming this messageThat I would like to be considered for the position of Middlesbrough town crierGod save the Queen!

The chosen town crier will hold the title for at least a year. Other work will include attending civic events like Armed Forces Day, Middlesbrough pop-up Pride, the town Mela and Christmas celebrations.

Traditionally, town criers were required to make public announcements in the town such as sharing news and information, giving details of upcoming entertainment and making royal proclamations.

The role of Middlesbrough town crier is unpaid, however, expenses will be covered along with a ceremonial uniform and bell provided.

The winning town crier will be contacted by 13 May 2022.

Videos should be emailed to Jubilee@middlesbrough.gov.uk by Monday 9 May at 11:59pm.