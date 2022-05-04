A teenager from Hartlepool has set a world record by completing four triathlons in four countries in one day.

Ben Turnbull, 14, was the first person to achieve the milestone in Northern Ireland, Scotland, England and Wales.

Each triathlon included a 750 metre swim, 20km bike ride and 5km run.

He began his record-breaking attempt at 4.30am in Belfast, completing his first triathlon before dashing to catch the ferry to Scotland.

But Ben said the day didn't start smoothly, adding: "On the run for the first triathlon, my ankle twisted going down a hill and I just thought that was going to be the end, I didn't think I'd be able to complete three more after that."

Ben's only rest was on the journeys in between countries when he ate, massaged his legs and slept Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

His second event was held in Stranraer before a drive over the border to Carlisle and on to Buckley in Wales.

He was supported on his challenge by his dad and nana, who drove him between locations in a Nissan Micra with two bikes fastened on the back. Ben's only rest was on the journeys when he ate, massaged his legs and slept.

Ben completed his final triathlon at just after 10pm.

His dad, Matthew Turnbull, said they were sure this was a new record.

Mr Turnbull said: "Ben is the first person on the planet to do this. It's quite an open and shut case of the fastest time to complete four triathlons across England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales."

Ben shows off his medal which celebrates his world record achievement Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Triathlon clubs in the four countries helped organise each triathlon and invigilated to ensure each event was completed.

Information will now be sent off to ask for the record to be officially recognised.

Ben set out on the challenge to raise money for the people of Ukraine.

He said fundraising was a bigger incentive than the world record.

"That was probably the best part for me, knowing that I'd raised all the money, it was for all the people who are in much more pain than I was in at the time," he added.