Hartlepool United Football club have parted ways with the club's manager Graeme Lee.

In a statement, the club says the decision follows a downturn in performances and results over the last few months; despite investment in players during the transfer window at the beginning of the year.

The team has not won at home since 15th February, something the club previously had strong form for; resulting in just three goals in seven games, and three points.

Since 9th March, the team has only scored eight goal and won 11 games - meaning the club picked up a meagre seven points.

Hartlepool's Chairman Raj Singh said: “While we had some great results and occasions in cup competitions, unfortunately, our league performances have not been good enough with only seven wins since Graeme joined the club and as a Board we have become increasingly concerned by the drop-off in form.”

“This has not been an easy decision to make. Graeme is a really good person and he has given everything to the job.

"I would like to place on record my thanks to Graeme for his efforts and I wish him and his family well for the future.”

“The Club has made real progress over recent years and I felt it important to make this decision now, so we can get our new manager in place as early as possible to prepare for the new season.”

The statement said that the club were ambitious to gain promotion to League One following their promotion back into the Football League last year.

It is something the clubs helps to build on with further investment in the team during the summer transfer window.

Mr Singh added:“We have a brilliant fan base, and the crowds at the Suit Direct Stadium this season have been outstanding with an average of 5,200.

“We have put a lot of work into operating the club with a robust financial and commercial model to protect it long-term. This is now allowing us to bring back the academy and we will be making a number of other significant investments into infrastructure and people this summer.”

This weekend's final game of the season against Colchester (7 May) will be taken by Michael Nelson and Anthony Sweeney.