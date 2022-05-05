Organisers of the 'largest music festival in the North East' have announced another artist who will be performing when the event returns to the region this summer.

LooseFest takes place on the weekend of Saturday 30 and Sunday 31 July 2022 with up to 30,000 people expected to head to the site on Newcastle's Town Moor each day.

Now, organisers have confirmed singer and songwriter Mabel will be wowing crowds from the stage of the huge site on the outskirts of Newcastle city centre.

She joins the likes of Black Eyed Peas, chart-toppers Joel Corry, AJ Tracey, Clean Bandit and Patrick Topping at the July event.

One of the founding members of LooseFest, Dean Saunders said: “We are delighted to add Mabel to our LooseFest 2022 lineup.

"We absolutely love her new track ‘Good Luck’ and we can’t wait for her to join us, on what is quickly becoming one of the most anticipated weekends of the year this summer!”

Mabel has surpassed 4.5 billion streams and 2.5 million adjusted album sales for debut album ‘High Expectations’. Credit: LooseFest

Dwarfing the scale of its 2021 site at Herrington Park in Sunderland, event organisers have vowed to utilise the inner-city green space to plant Newcastle and the North East firmly on the UK festival map and offer a welcomed and sustainable boost to the local & wider economies.

Festival-goers can expect multiple all-weather stages, a funfair carnival with a Ferris wheel and a street food village.

Simon Sykes added: “We’ve been inundated with messages of support from people right across the country, which we see as an important step towards our ultimate goal of putting the festival spotlight firmly back on the North East for many years to come.

"So watch this space, it’s going to be an amazing weekend of entertainment this year - with multiple all-weather stages, huge festival production, a street food village, a carnival funfair with a Ferris wheel and much more to be announced”.