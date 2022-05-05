A £40m restoration of the Tyne bridge could be the biggest risk Newcastle's kittiwake colony has ever faced, according to a local conservation group.

The works which aims to restore the iconic bridge to former glory is being planned by Newcastle City Council, with the hope the government sign off the funding.

It would be the largest maintenance the bridge has undergone in over two decades.

Conservation group Kittiwakes upon the Tyne is concerned however, and are urging the council to protect the sea birds nesting under the bridge.

The Tyne is home to the world's furthest inland colony of breeding kittiwakes, and over 1,000 pairs live on the famous structure and its towers.

They are calling on the council to build artificial nesting sites for the kittiwakes who would be displaced during the refurbishment, as happened when the Baltic Flour Mill was redeveloped.

Paul Buskin founded the group in 2018, to advocate for the kittiwakes protection. He says the work is going to be the "biggest challenge they've ever faced."

The 49 year-old said: “there has to be some new structure for them, some kind of new accommodation built. There is going to be huge disturbance, it is inevitable.

“The bridge has not been repaired for such a long time, and it is going to take a long time to complete the works, they are going to find more things wrong with it once they start.”

It is expected the work will take at least two years to complete.

He added that extreme weather events will mean that protecting Tyneside's kittiwake colony is "even more critical" as there will be more threats to exposed coastal populations.

A planning application made by Newcastle City Council regarding the Tyne bridge works also mentioned "new anti-bird netting", something which concerns the Kittiwakes Upon Tyne group after a number of kittiwakes have been trapped and died in the nets over the last few years.

A spokesperson for the council said it aims to “protect Newcastle’s kittiwake colony as far as we can” and that "work in the areas they nest would be planned to take place around the breeding season."

“As part of the longer-term maintenance, we are looking at what measures we can put in place to prevent birds from getting into the towers and walkways to minimise the mess that is created by birds on the bridge.

"It causes damage to the steelwork on the bridge itself and is also unhygienic and costly to clean up from footpaths and premises below."

The council added; “discussions regarding appropriate measures have already taken place with our ecology officers and local wildlife organisations, including representatives from the Kittiwake Partnership, RSPB and the Wildlife Trust.

"The plans haven’t been finalised and we will continue to work with these groups as we move forward to agree bird management measures and plans for ongoing monitoring and maintenance."

