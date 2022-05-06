Dean Richards to step down as Newcastle Falcons director of rugby

Dean Richards is stepping down as Newcastle Falcons’ director of rugby at the end of the season, with head coach Dave Walder taking charge.

After 25 years as director of rugby, the last ten of those at Newcastle, Richards took the decision to step aside himself. However, he has accepted the offer of a new part-time consultancy role.

Former England fly-half Walder, a two-time cup winner with the Falcons as a player, will take overall charge, with current coaches Mark Laycock, Micky Ward and Scott MacLeod all remaining on the staff, and Mark Wilson also expected to become a member of the coaching team.

Defence coach Nick Easter and kicking skills coach Toby Flood will both leave their positions in the summer.

Newcastle Falcons have thanked Richards for his service, which among other achievements saw the club promoted in 2013.

"[We] would like to thank Nick and Toby for their contribution and wish them well for the future," a club spokesperson said.

"Thank you for your enormous contribution to the club over the last ten years, Dean."