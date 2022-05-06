Local election results: Labour hold onto Sunderland among overnight results

Labour kept control of Sunderland, and three councils on Tyneside, as the first local election results came in overnight.

Hartlepool remains under no overall control, while the Liberal Democrats and Green Party made some gains elsewhere in the North East.

Sunderland - Labour hold

Labour kept control of Sunderland City Council, as they have done since the authority was formed in 1974.

Their majority was under threat after significant losses in recent years, but they lost just one seat at this election.

Labour's council leader Graeme Miller held onto his seat in Washington South after a strong Conservative challenge.

The Liberal Democrats gained further ground.

Councillors post-election:

Labour 41 (-1)

Conservative 18 (-1)

Liberal Democrats 14 (+2)

Independent 1

The election in the Copt Hill ward, near Houghton-le-Spring, was postponed after the death of a candidate.

Labour will be defending the seat.

Hartlepool - no overall control

Hartlepool Borough Council remains under no overall control, with the Conservatives strengthening their position as the largest party.

They are likely to continue to run the council in coalition with the Hartlepool Independent Union.

Councillors post-election:

Conservative 15 (+2)

Labour 11 (0)

Independent 10 (-2)

Newcastle - Labour hold

Labour comfortably held onto control of Newcastle City Council, with very few seats changing hands.

Nick Kemp is taking over from Nick Forbes as the council leader, after the latter was deselected in his ward.

Councillors post-election:

Labour 51 (-1)

Liberal Democrats 21 (+1)

Independent 6

North Tyneside - Labour hold

Labour maintained their resounding majority on North Tyneside Council.

They and the Conservatives swapped one seat each.

Councillors post-election:

Labour 51 (0)

Conservative 9 (0)

South Tyneside - Labour hold

Labour kept hold of their big majority on South Tyneside Council, though lost four seats.

The Green Party continued to build their presence.

Councillors post-election:

Labour 41 (-4)

Green 6 (+3)

Independent 6 (+2)

Conservative 1 (-1)

Results for North Tyneside, Gateshead and the new unitary North Yorkshire Council are due later on Friday.