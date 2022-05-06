Two people involved in a road accident near Sedgefield two years ago have been found guilty of death by dangerous driving.

David Ferry of Granville Terrace in Redcar, and Paige Robinson of Geranium Close in Billingham, killed cyclist Graham Pattinson two years ago, in a collision on the A689 in County Durham.

Appearing at Teesside Crown Court on 5 May, the pair were found guilty in three hours.

David Ferry, 47, and Paige Robinson, 24, are to be sentenced on 1 June 2022. Credit: NCJ Media

The family of Graham Pattinson, 49, have spoken out following the verdict.

They said: "Graham was a kind, funny, amazing person and our world was a brighter place simply because he was in it.

He was a loving husband, dad, son and brother, taken from us all far too soon as a direct result of dangerous driving."

Despite the verdict, his family said they felt "no victory," and that their loss on 24 July 2020 will be with them for life; the court's decision would not change that.

In a statement made through Cleveland Police they added: “We take some comfort from knowing that justice has been done and we hope this verdict sends a message to any driver who acts without regard for other road users.

“Decisions made in the heat of the moment while behind the wheel can have devastating consequences for so many people as we know only too well."

Ferry, 47, and Robinson,24, will be sentenced at Teesside Crown Court on 1 June 2022.

