Two roads on a new housing development near Hartlepool have been named in honour of Bradley Lowery.

Chosen by Bradley's mother Gemma, Bradley Lowery Way and Sunshine Place will serve as permanent memorials to Bradley, who died in 2017 at the age of six after a long illness.

Sunshine was the nickname Gemma and her husband Carl gave Bradley due to his sunny disposition, despite the pain and discomfort he suffered during his battle.

The roads form part of the Hardwicke Place development built in Bradley's home village of Blackhall Colliery by Gleeson Homes, who collaborated with Gemma for the project.

Credit: ITV News Tyne Tees

"I think it is an incredible gesture," said Gemma when the project was first announced. "It keeps Bradley’s name and legacy alive for years to come."

Bradley was diagnosed with neuroblastoma at 18 months old and captured the nation's hearts throughout his struggle.

He was an avid Sunderland fan and struck up a touching friendship with club legend Jermain Defoe, who tattooed 'Brads' on his hand in tribute to his young friend.

The Bradley Lowery Foundation has raised over £1 million since its foundation, with Sunderland AFC supporting donations.

Gemma and Bradley's friends with the memorial tree that has been planted. Credit: ITV News Tyne Tees

A memorial tree was planted in Bradley's honour. The inscription reads:

Those we love don't go away

They walk beside us everyday

Unseen, unheard, but always near

Still loved, still missed, still very dear.