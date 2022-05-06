A toddler who loves firefighters has been left in 'awe' following a visit to one of Sunderland's fire stations.

Vinnie Hall from Hylton Castle visited the Marley Park Community Fire Station on 2 May as he is "fire engine mad."

The two year-old is the youngest person to have worn a crested Tyne and Wear uniform and fire helmet.

His mother Kristie said: “Vinnie has always loved anything associated with the fire service, from cartoons on the telly through to playing with his toy fire engine in his bedroom.

"But over the past six-months he’s been really curious about real life fire stations.

"From fire poles to fire trucks. He totally loves to dress up in his firefighter’s costume and to help rescue his cuddly toys.”

Vinnie got to experience sitting in the cab of a fire engine and turn the emergency lights on. Credit: Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue

During the visit, which included a guided tour, Vinnie got to meet firefighters, sit in the drivers seat of a fire engine and even slide down the station's pole.

Kristie, 26, added: “Vinnie seemed in awe of the fire truck. He was very inquisitive and asked the firefighters hundreds of questions. He was absolutely amazed!

“You could see the delight in his face as he had a beaming smile that went from ear to ear.”

Vinnie's mother said she would be "extremely proud" if he were to become a firefighter when he grows up; something echoed by the Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service.

Vinnie Hall pictured with Firefighter Scott Clark of Green Watch at Marley Park Community Fire Station. Credit: Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue

Shaun Makin, from the Marley Park Community Fire Station, said: “It was an absolute pleasure to welcome Vinnie and his mum for a guided tour of our community fire station.

"It’s so refreshing to see the excitement and enthusiasm for the Fire Service in somebody so young.

"We hope that Vinnie takes his love for becoming a firefighter in to his adult years, and maybe one day we’ll welcome him back as a fully-fledged recruit.”

