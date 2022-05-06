Play Brightcove video

In 1988, pilot Ray Hanna pulled off what might be the most spectacular aviation trick County Durham has ever seen.

For the television programme Piece of Cake, the Red Arrow legend skimmed along the Tees and flew a Spitfire under Winston Bridge.

The series depicts an RAF squadron at the outbreak of World War II. In the second episode, pilots pressured one another to perform the stunt - with deadly consequences.

Thankfully, the real life event went according to plan, and onlookers at the 250-year-old bridge saw something they will never forget.