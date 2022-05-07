Man in critical condition after car crashes and flips onto roof in Gateshead

Officers are appealing for witnesses after a serious collision has left a man with life-threatening injuries in Gateshead.

Shortly after 4am today (Saturday 7 May), police received a report of an overturned vehicle on the Lobley Hill footbridge of the roundabout above the A1.

Officers and emergency services attended the scene and found a male driver trapped inside the vehicle.

The 23-year-old driver was freed from the car and taken to hospital where he currently remains in a critical condition.

Credit: ITV News Tyne Tees

An investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances surrounding the collision and police are now appealing for any witnesses, especially anyone who might have dashcam footage, to come forward.

Sergeant Michael Parnaby, from Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols department, says, "This is a very serious incident which has left a man in a critical condition in hospital.

"We’re appealing to anyone who may have seen a white Renault Megane travelling around the time of the incident or has dashcam or CCTV of the surrounding area to contact us as we try to establish exactly what has happened."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately by using the ‘Tell Us Something’ page on their website, or calling 101 quoting log NP-20220507-0142.