Hartlepool Conservatives has asked all town councillors to abstain from attending council meetings until Cllr Gordon Cranney resigns.

The Seaton ward councillor was re-elected on Friday 6 May, just days after he was convicted of assaulting a woman by beating.

The town's Conservative group says it only learned of the offence recently and subsequently suspended Cllr Cranney from the party pending further investigation.

Today, Cllr Cranney says he is considering stepping down, but also spoke of his 'love' for helping the people of his ward.

He sent this statement to ITV News Tyne Tees saying, "I haven't yet stood down as a councillor, but I am very much debating my role.

"This is one of the hardest decisions I've ever had to make, therefore I need time to reflect on the matter. I love helping the community and I understand that my actions have disappointed many."

Cllr Cranney added that he is hoping he will be able to move on from the incident and become stronger, whatever decision he makes.

The Hartlepool Conservatives called for all town councillors to make a stand, posting calls for his resignation on Facebook.

On Thursday 28 April, Cllr Cranney was handed a 24-month community order and ordered to pay a victim surcharge for the offence committed on 6 February.

The returning officer for Hartlepool, responsible for overseeing electoral matters, said the conviction did not prevent Cllr Cranney from standing for election or acting as a councillor.