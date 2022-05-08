Runner rescued after being seriously injured in race event on The Wainstones

A runner has been rescued from the Wainstones in North Yorkshire after sustaining a serious leg injury.

North Yorkshire Police contacted the Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team shortly before midday with a report that a runner taking part in an organised event was injured south of Great Broughton.

Using the What3Words app, the team managed to locate the woman who was with one of the race marshals.

The casualty was given pain relief, was put onto a vaccuum mattress on a rescue stretcher and loaded into a mountain rescue Land Rover to be taken down to Clay Bank car park.

The woman was taken to James Cook University Hospital for treatment. Credit: Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team

From there, she was transferred to the Yorkshire Ambulance Service to be taken to James Cook University Hospital.

15 MRT members were involved in the rescue plus one other co-ordinating the response from home.

A Cleveland Mountain Rescue team spokesperson says, "We would like to wish her well in her recovery and to thank everyone at Garfitts Farm for access across their land."

They also paid tribute to the race marshal for her clarity and help on the phone.